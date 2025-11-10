Red Fort Blast: A Capital Security Crisis

A devastating car explosion near Delhi's iconic Red Fort on Monday resulted in the tragic loss of at least eight lives and numerous injuries. The incident has prompted opposition parties to call for a swift and comprehensive investigation into the security breach.

The Congress party expressed shock over the alleged security lapse, querying the effectiveness of Delhi's security measures as claimed by the national government. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the need for accountability in addressing this distressing incident.

Political leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav highlighted the urgent necessity for rigorous investigations. Public anxiety intensifies as repeated security failures in India's capital draw scrutiny, with officials urged to act decisively to restore public confidence.