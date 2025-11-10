Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Near Delhi's Red Fort: Yogi Adityanath Reacts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief over a blast near Delhi's Red Fort, which resulted in the deaths of eight people and injuries to 20 others. He offered condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:53 IST
Tragedy Strikes Near Delhi's Red Fort: Yogi Adityanath Reacts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred near Delhi's iconic Red Fort on Monday evening when a high-intensity explosion ripped through a car, claiming the lives of at least eight individuals and injuring 20 others. The blast has sent shockwaves across the nation, with authorities rushing to the scene to manage the aftermath and begin an investigation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to social media to express his deep sorrow over the loss of lives, describing the incident as deeply tragic. 'The loss of lives in the unfortunate blast in Delhi today is extremely tragic. My condolences are with the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones prematurely,' he stated.

The Chief Minister also sought divine solace in this difficult time, praying to Lord Ram for peace to the souls of the departed and for strength to the grieving families. He additionally wished for the swift recovery of those injured in the blast. Officials are continuing to gather information as the investigation unfolds.

TRENDING

1
Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global
2
High Alert in Haryana After Deadly Red Fort Blast

High Alert in Haryana After Deadly Red Fort Blast

 India
3
Legal Tangle Jeopardizes Food Aid for Millions Amid Government Shutdown

Legal Tangle Jeopardizes Food Aid for Millions Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
4
Canada Loses Measles-Free Status: Outbreaks Spread Across the Americas

Canada Loses Measles-Free Status: Outbreaks Spread Across the Americas

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025