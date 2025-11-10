Tragedy Strikes Near Delhi's Red Fort: Yogi Adityanath Reacts

A tragic incident occurred near Delhi's iconic Red Fort on Monday evening when a high-intensity explosion ripped through a car, claiming the lives of at least eight individuals and injuring 20 others. The blast has sent shockwaves across the nation, with authorities rushing to the scene to manage the aftermath and begin an investigation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to social media to express his deep sorrow over the loss of lives, describing the incident as deeply tragic. 'The loss of lives in the unfortunate blast in Delhi today is extremely tragic. My condolences are with the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones prematurely,' he stated.

The Chief Minister also sought divine solace in this difficult time, praying to Lord Ram for peace to the souls of the departed and for strength to the grieving families. He additionally wished for the swift recovery of those injured in the blast. Officials are continuing to gather information as the investigation unfolds.