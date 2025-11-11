Trump Initiates Diplomatic Turnaround with Syria

In a surprising diplomatic shift, President Donald Trump announced that his administration is collaborating with Israel to improve ties with Syria. The Syrian president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, known for his controversial past association with al Qaeda, met with Trump at the White House on Monday.

Highlighting the potential for reconciliation, Trump remarked on al-Sharaa's history, previously earning him a spot on Washington's terrorist blacklist. 'People say he's had a rough past. We've all had a rough past,' Trump stated, reflecting on the opportunities for new dialogue.

The talks mark a new chapter in international relations, as the White House seeks to foster a more constructive relationship with Syria, emphasizing diplomacy over past disputes.