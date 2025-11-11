Left Menu

Trump Initiates Diplomatic Turnaround with Syria

President Donald Trump is working to improve relations between the U.S., Israel, and Syria. Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, previously linked to al Qaeda, engaged in discussions at the White House. Trump acknowledged al-Sharaa's contentious history, noting everyone's struggles, and emphasized the importance of moving forward diplomatically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-11-2025 02:40 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 02:40 IST
Ahmed al-Sharaa
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising diplomatic shift, President Donald Trump announced that his administration is collaborating with Israel to improve ties with Syria. The Syrian president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, known for his controversial past association with al Qaeda, met with Trump at the White House on Monday.

Highlighting the potential for reconciliation, Trump remarked on al-Sharaa's history, previously earning him a spot on Washington's terrorist blacklist. 'People say he's had a rough past. We've all had a rough past,' Trump stated, reflecting on the opportunities for new dialogue.

The talks mark a new chapter in international relations, as the White House seeks to foster a more constructive relationship with Syria, emphasizing diplomacy over past disputes.

