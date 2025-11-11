Trump Threatens BBC with Legal Action Over Capitol Riot Speech Edit

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to the BBC, threatening legal action over the editing of his speech from January 6, 2021, alleging it incited the Capitol riot. He demands the documentary's retraction and an apology, claiming significant reputational damage.

The BBC admitted to an editing mistake in the documentary aired on its flagship program, Panorama, which implied Trump's incitement of violence. Despite this, the broadcaster's chair, Samir Shah, denies any systemic bias. The incident has triggered the resignation of BBC's Director General Tim Davie and executive Deborah Turness.

The controversy has raised debates on media impartiality. While Trump's lawyers hint at filing the lawsuit in Florida, BBC remains firm on its commitment to independent, unbiased journalism. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer backs the BBC, emphasizing its accountability and high standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)