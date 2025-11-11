Czech Republic Battles Bird Flu Outbreak

The Czech Republic has identified an outbreak of the H5N1 bird flu at a commercial duck farm located in the eastern region of the country, according to Farm Minister Marek Vyborny.

In response to this development, roughly 20,000 ducks at the affected farm are set to be culled. This measure aims to prevent any further spread of the flu.

Minister Vyborny reassured the public by stating that no products from the infected farm have made their way to consumers, ensuring there is no risk to public health.