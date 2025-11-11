Stalled Progress: The Delayed U.S.-South Korea Security and Trade Agreement
Two weeks post-pledges by President Trump and South Korea's Lee Jae Myung, details of a nuclear submarine deal and trade agreements remain unresolved. Delays in finalizing factsheets have raised economic concerns, notably affecting Hyundai Motor’s U.S. exports. The industries await formal announcements for strategic planning and action.
Two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced a resolution to months of negotiations over security and trade issues, a formal statement of the agreement remains pending.
The delay is primarily centered on Seoul's request to construct a nuclear-powered submarine, as raised by Lee during an Asia-Pacific forum. Despite initial assurances of a quick rollout of a factsheet regarding the submarine, trade-related matters remain unresolved.
This delay is impacting economic conditions, notably affecting Hyundai Motor's exports due to tariff uncertainties. Official confirmation and documentation are eagerly awaited to proceed with strategic commitments and maintenance of bilateral investments.
