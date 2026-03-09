Mexico's Push to Preserve USMCA Trade Agreement Amid Review Concerns

Amid concerns of renegotiation, Mexican businesses are rallying to maintain the crucial USMCA trade agreement with the United States and Canada. A recent public consultation report reveals that the deal is indispensable for investment certainty and safeguarding regional supply chains.

The treaty, which replaced NAFTA in 2020, is integral to Mexico's economy, with roughly 80% of exports destined for the U.S. As Mexico and the U.S. prepare for bilateral talks ahead of the USMCA's three-way review, businesses emphasize strengthening, not renegotiating, the agreement.

While extending the treaty offers stability, failure to reach consensus may lead to annual reviews. Complicating matters, former President Trump has threatened the treaty's existence, questioning its necessity.

(With inputs from agencies.)