Political Controversy: Owaisi's Role in Bihar Elections Under Scrutiny
In the heated Bihar elections, Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan accuses AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi of inadvertently aiding the BJP, affecting the Mahagathbandhan's prospects. Khan highlights electoral mismanagement issues while condemning recent violence in Delhi. He maintains hope for change with the Congress's campaign efforts.
In a politically charged atmosphere, Shakeel Ahmed Khan, the Congress legislative party leader in Bihar, accused AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi of inadvertently bolstering the BJP's position in the Hindi heartland.
Khan, contesting in the Kadwa Assembly seat for a third time, expressed concerns over Owaisi's strategy, suggesting it undermines the pluralist society India aspires to uphold. He described Owaisi as a 'vote katwa'—a spoiler.
Amid election proceedings, Khan also raised alarm over the recovery of VVPAT slips and other alleged electoral mismanagement issues, asserting that the Election Commission's impartiality is compromised, further complicating an already tense election season in Bihar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
