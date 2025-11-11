Left Menu

Political Controversy: Owaisi's Role in Bihar Elections Under Scrutiny

In the heated Bihar elections, Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan accuses AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi of inadvertently aiding the BJP, affecting the Mahagathbandhan's prospects. Khan highlights electoral mismanagement issues while condemning recent violence in Delhi. He maintains hope for change with the Congress's campaign efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katihar | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:39 IST
Political Controversy: Owaisi's Role in Bihar Elections Under Scrutiny
  • Country:
  • India

In a politically charged atmosphere, Shakeel Ahmed Khan, the Congress legislative party leader in Bihar, accused AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi of inadvertently bolstering the BJP's position in the Hindi heartland.

Khan, contesting in the Kadwa Assembly seat for a third time, expressed concerns over Owaisi's strategy, suggesting it undermines the pluralist society India aspires to uphold. He described Owaisi as a 'vote katwa'—a spoiler.

Amid election proceedings, Khan also raised alarm over the recovery of VVPAT slips and other alleged electoral mismanagement issues, asserting that the Election Commission's impartiality is compromised, further complicating an already tense election season in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
MRG Group Redefines Indian Real Estate Luxury with Sustainable Design

MRG Group Redefines Indian Real Estate Luxury with Sustainable Design

 India
2
Hiranandani Communities Pioneers Senior Living in Chennai

Hiranandani Communities Pioneers Senior Living in Chennai

 India
3
Controversial Death Penalty Bill Advances in Israel for Palestinian Militants

Controversial Death Penalty Bill Advances in Israel for Palestinian Militant...

 Israel
4
Salesforce and SmartBridge Forge AI Future with Nationwide Skilling Initiative

Salesforce and SmartBridge Forge AI Future with Nationwide Skilling Initiati...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025