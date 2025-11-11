Political Controversy: Owaisi's Role in Bihar Elections Under Scrutiny

In a politically charged atmosphere, Shakeel Ahmed Khan, the Congress legislative party leader in Bihar, accused AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi of inadvertently bolstering the BJP's position in the Hindi heartland.

Khan, contesting in the Kadwa Assembly seat for a third time, expressed concerns over Owaisi's strategy, suggesting it undermines the pluralist society India aspires to uphold. He described Owaisi as a 'vote katwa'—a spoiler.

Amid election proceedings, Khan also raised alarm over the recovery of VVPAT slips and other alleged electoral mismanagement issues, asserting that the Election Commission's impartiality is compromised, further complicating an already tense election season in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)