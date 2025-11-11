Left Menu

Sheikh Hasina Condemns New Delhi Terror Attack

Deposed Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina condemned the terrorist attack in New Delhi that killed 12 people. She expressed support for India's fight against terrorism. Highlighting the need to eradicate terrorism, Hasina emphasized the threat posed by extremist groups to regional peace, specifically pointing to those rooted in Pakistan.

Updated: 11-11-2025 17:46 IST
Deposed Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has issued a strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in New Delhi that resulted in at least 12 deaths and left several others injured.

In a statement on the Awami League's social media, Hasina expressed unequivocal support for India's struggle against terrorism, asserting that such heinous acts have no place in today's world. She drew attention to extremist groups undermining regional stability, with roots extending to Pakistan and beyond.

She illustrated the threat these groups pose to secular and humane societies, insisting that terrorism's roots, wherever they may be, must be eradicated completely. Hasina extended condolences to the victims' families and wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the blast.

