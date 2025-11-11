Ghatshila By-election: A Test of Political Strength in Jharkhand

The Ghatshila by-election in Jharkhand saw a turnout of nearly 74% at the official close of polling, according to state officials. The contest is mainly between Somesh Chandra Soren of the JMM and BJP's Babulal Soren, with both parties confident of winning the seat.

Despite 13 candidates running, the by-election outcome is unlikely to affect the government, as the ruling JMM-led alliance holds a comfortable majority in the 81-member state assembly. The election result will be declared on November 14.

Allegations of misconduct surfaced during the voting. BJP President Babulal Marandi accused JMM workers of voter intimidation, while JMM representatives highlighted the government's achievements. The election is seen as a verdict on Hemant Soren's administration.