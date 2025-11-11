Introspection and Accountability: Yadav on Red Fort Blast and Bihar Elections

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav emphasized the necessity of scrutinizing intelligence failures following the blast near Delhi's Red Fort. Despite concerns, Yadav conveyed trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance of uncovering and punishing those responsible. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) now spearheads the investigation as suspicions center on a Pulwama-based doctor.

Dr. Umar Nabi, reportedly involved, was among the fatalities when the explosive-laden vehicle detonated. The incident, condemned by Yadav, highlights recurring intelligence lapses, stirring questions of governmental responsibility. The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh stressed the importance of a transparent investigation and understanding why such events persist despite prolonged control by the current ruling party.

On a political front, Yadav, aligning with the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, critiques alleged electoral misconduct by the Bharatiya Janata Party. As Bihar's polls conclude, Yadav inferred an impending victory for the opposition coalition amidst speculation of BJP's decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)