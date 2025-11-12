Left Menu

Australia and Indonesia Forge New Security Treaty

Australia and Indonesia have sealed a new treaty focusing on security and defence cooperation, enhancing collaboration at the leadership level. The agreement involves regular consultations and coordinated security activities for mutual benefit, marking a new chapter in bilateral relations.

Updated: 12-11-2025 09:56 IST
  • Australia

In a significant move to bolster regional security, Australia and Indonesia have announced a new bilateral security and defence cooperation treaty. This announcement was made by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese alongside Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto at a joint press conference held on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Albanese highlighted that this treaty is a commitment by both nations to engage in regular consultations at both the leader and ministerial levels. The focus will be on identifying strategic practices that are mutually beneficial and fostering a more cohesive approach to regional challenges.

This development underscores the growing partnership between Australia and Indonesia, aiming to solidify their positions as cooperative forces in regional security matters and enhance their national security landscapes through collaborative efforts.

Latest News

