Bihar Elections: SP MP Challenges Exit Polls, Predicts Mahagathbandhan Victory

Amid the conclusion of Bihar's second phase of assembly elections, SP MP Awadhesh Prasad refutes exit polls suggesting a BJP-led NDA victory. He champions Mahagathbandhan's Tejashwi Yadav as the favored candidate for Chief Minister, anticipating a significant win. Voter turnout hits a historical high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 10:35 IST
SP MP Awadesh Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

With the conclusion of the second phase of Bihar's assembly elections, controversy surrounds the exit polls predicting a victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad fiercely refuted these projections, claiming that Bihar's electorate is ready for change, favoring the Mahagathbandhan coalition.

Prasad spoke confidently about his alliance's prospects, suggesting the Mahagathbandhan will exceed expectations and secure a majority in the 243-seat legislative assembly. He projected winning at least 175 seats from the elections, despite the polls indicating otherwise.

The exit polls paint a different picture, with several surveys suggesting the NDA's comfortable lead. Expectations vary, with some forecasting a narrow contest, but analysts largely agree on the NDA's advantage. The substantial voter turnout reached 66.91%, a record for Bihar, providing a crucial variable as the final results approach on November 14.

