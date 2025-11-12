Left Menu

Political Rumblings: Starmer's Leadership in Question Amidst Cabinet Tensions

British PM Keir Starmer denied sanctioning any attacks on his ministers amid rumors of a leadership challenge. Allegations of potential challengers Wes Streeting and Shabana Mahmood surfaced, causing concern about Starmer's authority. Market reactions were negative, with concerns about Labour's fiscal policies under new leadership.

Updated: 12-11-2025 18:03 IST
In a move to reaffirm his authority, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed parliament, distancing himself from an unsanctioned briefing that suggested he would oppose any leadership challenges. His remarks came amid swirling rumors about potential challengers from within his cabinet, particularly Health Minister Wes Streeting.

Starmer emphasized unity within his government, categorically denying any authorized attacks on his cabinet members, including Streeting and Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood. "Any attack on any member of my cabinet is completely unacceptable," Starmer declared during the parliamentary session.

As the political atmosphere grew tense, implications for financial markets were immediate. British government bonds underperformed, and the pound dipped against the U.S. dollar, hinting at investor uncertainty over Starmer's leadership. Analysts speculated that a leadership change could impact fiscal policies, stoking fears of increased government borrowing.

