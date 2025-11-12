Trump Hosts Influential Business Leaders at White House Dinner

Washington, D.C. - In a strategic move to fortify ties with the business sector, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to host a private dinner at the White House on Wednesday. Among the attendees will be Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, along with other top business figures.

This gathering, featuring the Nasdaq chief executive, highlights Trump's commitment to engaging corporate leaders as his administration unveils initiatives to boost U.S. capital markets and overhaul crucial domestic supply chains. A key feature of these efforts is JPMorgan's ambitious $1.5 trillion, decade-long investment program targeting industries integral to national security and economic stability.

With aims to expand domestic production and nurture high-tech sectors, Trump's economic strategy seeks to synergize public and private investment, particularly in defense, aerospace, and energy independence. While White House officials confirmed the event, they remained discreet about the guest list, as the dinner follows a series of private meetings held by Trump with leading business minds.

(With inputs from agencies.)