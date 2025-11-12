Trump Hosts Influential Business Leaders at White House Dinner
U.S. President Donald Trump will host a private dinner with top business leaders, including JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, to strengthen ties and discuss new initiatives for U.S. capital markets and supply chain resilience. The focus is on national security and economic growth through private-sector investment.
Washington, D.C. - In a strategic move to fortify ties with the business sector, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to host a private dinner at the White House on Wednesday. Among the attendees will be Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, along with other top business figures.
This gathering, featuring the Nasdaq chief executive, highlights Trump's commitment to engaging corporate leaders as his administration unveils initiatives to boost U.S. capital markets and overhaul crucial domestic supply chains. A key feature of these efforts is JPMorgan's ambitious $1.5 trillion, decade-long investment program targeting industries integral to national security and economic stability.
With aims to expand domestic production and nurture high-tech sectors, Trump's economic strategy seeks to synergize public and private investment, particularly in defense, aerospace, and energy independence. While White House officials confirmed the event, they remained discreet about the guest list, as the dinner follows a series of private meetings held by Trump with leading business minds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nasdaq's AI-Driven Rally Faces Weekly Drop Amid Geopolitical Concerns
Nasdaq Dips Amid Economic Uncertainty: Shutdown and Tech Valuation Weigh Heavily
AI Selloff Drags Nasdaq to Steep Weekly Decline Amid Market Concerns
Nasdaq's AI Rally Falters Amid Economic Concerns
India's Capital Markets: A Pillar of Economic Growth and Aspirations