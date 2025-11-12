Left Menu

Taiwan Seeks Closer Ties with Israel Amidst Middle East Tensions

Taiwan aims to strengthen relations with Israel, despite criticisms regarding the Gaza conflict, due to Israel's support for Taiwan's international recognition. Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-Lung emphasized humanitarian aid to both sides of the Israel-Hamas war and highlighted Taiwan's stance on navigating relations with China.

Taiwan Seeks Closer Ties with Israel Amidst Middle East Tensions
  Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan is working to enhance its relationship with Israel, as confirmed by Foreign Minister Lin Chia-Lung. Despite the ongoing Gaza conflict, Taiwan appreciates Israel's unique support amongst Middle Eastern countries, with Israeli parliamentary backing for Taiwan's international aspirations.

Minister Lin highlighted Taiwan's humanitarian approach, stressing aid to both Israelis and Palestinians, including those in Gaza, and sidestepped a direct answer about a controversial West Bank donation plan.

Lin's remarks also covered the strategic challenges posed by China, advocating for international learning from Taiwan's handling of gray-zone tactics and telecommunications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

