Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Government Over Delhi Blast and Election Integrity

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has raised questions about a recent blast in Delhi, attributing it to intelligence failures, and demanded accountability. Yadav highlighted these concerns during a press conference, criticizing the government for repeated lapses in intelligence.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also commented on the recent Bihar Assembly election exit polls, suggesting they were intended to demoralize the opposition. He asserted the party's commitment to protecting voter rights through the PDA Prahari initiative, designed to ensure all eligible voters are counted.

Yadav accused the BJP of creating confusion to distract from governance issues, particularly regarding voter registration and the integrity of the Election Commission. He called out the ruling party as dishonest and pledged that the Samajwadi Party aims to oust BJP from power in Uttar Pradesh, focusing on social justice and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)