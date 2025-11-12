Left Menu

Forging Economic Alliances: U.S.-China Cooperation Opportunities Explored

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng emphasized significant cooperation potential between China and the U.S. in economics and trade. He highlighted the importance of implementing outcomes from past summits and managing differences amicably during a meeting with the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:00 IST
Forging Economic Alliances: U.S.-China Cooperation Opportunities Explored
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng has highlighted the immense potential for cooperation between China and the United States in the realms of economics and trade. His comments were reported by the official Xinhua news agency on Wednesday.

In a pointed call for action, He urged both nations to collaboratively safeguard and implement results achieved during past summit discussions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea. Enhanced cooperation and adept management of differences are pivotal, he stated.

These remarks were made during a crucial meeting with members of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, where He represented China in trade negotiations with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Eases Land Record Updates with New Amendment

Odisha Eases Land Record Updates with New Amendment

 India
2
Boost to Critical Mineral Production: India's Strategic Move on Royalty Rates

Boost to Critical Mineral Production: India's Strategic Move on Royalty Rate...

 India
3
Tension-Riddled Chess World Cup Plays Out Dramatic Draws

Tension-Riddled Chess World Cup Plays Out Dramatic Draws

 Global
4
Delhi Car Blast: Unraveling a Terror Incident in the Nation’s Capital

Delhi Car Blast: Unraveling a Terror Incident in the Nation’s Capital

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025