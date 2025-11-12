Forging Economic Alliances: U.S.-China Cooperation Opportunities Explored
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng emphasized significant cooperation potential between China and the U.S. in economics and trade. He highlighted the importance of implementing outcomes from past summits and managing differences amicably during a meeting with the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations.
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng has highlighted the immense potential for cooperation between China and the United States in the realms of economics and trade. His comments were reported by the official Xinhua news agency on Wednesday.
In a pointed call for action, He urged both nations to collaboratively safeguard and implement results achieved during past summit discussions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea. Enhanced cooperation and adept management of differences are pivotal, he stated.
These remarks were made during a crucial meeting with members of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, where He represented China in trade negotiations with the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
