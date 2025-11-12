Tensions Flare as Cambodia-Thailand Border Ceasefire Crumbles

The delicate ceasefire agreement between Cambodia and Thailand is teetering on the brink of collapse after a Cambodian villager was killed in recent cross-border gunfire. Tensions have escalated following a landmine injury to a Thai soldier, leading Thailand to halt the terms of the truce.

The historical and territorial disputes have a long-standing history, initially stemming from early 20th-century colonial maps. The International Court of Justice awarded control of contentious land to Cambodia in 1962, a decision that has continued to fuel disputes, especially concerning the sacred Preah Vihear temple site.

Amid these simmering tensions, Thailand's Prime Minister has made clear intentions to pause the truce, pointing blame towards Cambodia for delays and provocations. Despite a lack of official withdrawal, the fragile peace appears fractured as both sides grapple with deep-seated enmity and uncertain borders.

