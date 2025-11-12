Left Menu

Tensions Flare as Cambodia-Thailand Border Ceasefire Crumbles

Amid renewed violence on the Cambodia-Thailand border, a ceasefire appears to be unraveling after a Cambodian villager was killed. Thailand's recent landmine casualty and historical territorial disputes have reignited hostilities, despite attempts to maintain peace by American mediation and ASEAN summit discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phnompenh | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:11 IST
Tensions Flare as Cambodia-Thailand Border Ceasefire Crumbles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The delicate ceasefire agreement between Cambodia and Thailand is teetering on the brink of collapse after a Cambodian villager was killed in recent cross-border gunfire. Tensions have escalated following a landmine injury to a Thai soldier, leading Thailand to halt the terms of the truce.

The historical and territorial disputes have a long-standing history, initially stemming from early 20th-century colonial maps. The International Court of Justice awarded control of contentious land to Cambodia in 1962, a decision that has continued to fuel disputes, especially concerning the sacred Preah Vihear temple site.

Amid these simmering tensions, Thailand's Prime Minister has made clear intentions to pause the truce, pointing blame towards Cambodia for delays and provocations. Despite a lack of official withdrawal, the fragile peace appears fractured as both sides grapple with deep-seated enmity and uncertain borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Privacy Battle: OpenAI Challenges Court Order on Chat Logs

Privacy Battle: OpenAI Challenges Court Order on Chat Logs

 Global
2
The Penny's Last Mint: A Farewell to the Iconic Coin

The Penny's Last Mint: A Farewell to the Iconic Coin

 Global
3
AIOCD Condemns Illegal Narcotic Trade, Vows Vigilance

AIOCD Condemns Illegal Narcotic Trade, Vows Vigilance

 India
4
India Leads Global Fight Against TB With Record Decline in Cases

India Leads Global Fight Against TB With Record Decline in Cases

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025