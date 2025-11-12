Enduring Friendship: Modi's Celebratory Visit to Bhutan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a landmark two-day visit to Bhutan, underscoring the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations. His visit, highlighted by the 70th birthday celebration of Bhutan's fourth king, was marked by warmth and symbolism.

Modi inaugurated a significant 1,020-MW hydroelectric project, accomplished with Indian collaboration, and attended the Global Peace Prayer Festival, symbolizing the strong ties between India and Bhutan. These activities were part of his packed agenda, showcasing enduring respect and synergy between the countries.

Throughout his stay, Modi received an extraordinary welcome symbolized by a traditional Grand Chipdrel Procession, reflecting Bhutanese cultural wealth. High-level meetings and ceremonies further demonstrated the collaborative success and shared values. Modi's departure was equally momentous, as Bhutan's top officials, led by the king, personally bid him farewell, heralding the timeless camaraderie between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)