Billionaire Babis Faces Conflict of Interest Hurdle in Czech Political Return

The Czech Republic's billionaire politician Andrej Babis is at the center of a growing controversy as he grapples with potential conflicts of interest ahead of his anticipated appointment as prime minister. Winning the recent election, Babis must clarify how his extensive business ventures will not interfere with his political role, as President Petr Pavel insists on transparency before his appointment. The populist leader's victory with the ANO party creates a challenging path to political power without addressing his business ties.

Babis, 71, has promised to comply with legislation concerning government officials' business interests, but has yet to detail his steps towards resolving the issue. His ownership of the Agrofert group, encompassing hundreds of companies across sectors like farming and chemicals, complicates matters, especially since most receive local and European Union subsidies. Transparency International has suggested that Babis sell his companies or cease accepting public contracts to eliminate any conflict.

His past tenure as prime minister from 2017 to 2021 was marred by legal challenges and a European investigation over similar conflicts. Babis attempted to mitigate these by transferring his assets to trust funds, a move deemed inadequate by both courts and the European Commission. As Babis avoids disclosing plans post-meeting with President Pavel, the issue looms large over his political future, risking constitutional violations and EU subsidy loss for the Czech economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)