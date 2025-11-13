Left Menu

Kerala's Education Funding Standoff: SSK vs. PM SHRI

Kerala's government is in contention with the central government over education funding, with Minister V Sivankutty refusing to be held accountable if delays in SSK fund transfer occur. Tensions rise between CPI and CPI-M amid allegations of political maneuvers, as debates over PM SHRI scheme freeze continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 13:08 IST
Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Kerala, a brewing financial standoff has emerged between the state and the central government, centering around educational funding. Kerala General Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty announced on Thursday his refusal to take responsibility should the central government fail to transfer Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) funds, valued at Rs 1,157 crore. His statement follows the state's decision to freeze the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, a move that has seen sharp criticism from the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Sivankutty clarified that the letter sent to the central government about the PM SHRI scheme was not a matter of victory or defeat. Instead, he stressed the importance of securing SSK funds—a matter of state right, not benevolence. After a meeting with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, he reiterated that the discussions covered the PM SHRI scheme, SSK, and other pertinent funds.

CPI leader Binoy Viswam questioned Sivankutty's advocacy for the PM SHRI scheme, criticizing it as a BJP-RSS initiative potentially imposing an RSS agenda under the guise of education reform. In response to escalating tensions, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ordered the formation of a seven-member cabinet sub-committee to review the PM SHRI scheme's implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

