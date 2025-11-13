RJD Eyes Victory in Bihar, Vows to Safeguard Democracy

As Bihar awaits its Assembly election results, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Prem Chand Gupta confidently asserted that RJD and Mahagathbandhan would secure more than 162 seats.

The polls, conducted on November 6 and 11 across all 243 constituencies, signify an intense electoral battle.

In an interview, Gupta reiterated the party's hypothesis of electoral malpractice and stressed their readiness to address any irregularities.

With counting set for November 14, this election is historic, being the first in two decades conducted after a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Despite exit polls favoring the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the RJD insists on being alert, vigilant, and ready to defend democracy and the Constitution.

