BJP-Congress Clash Over SIR Intensifies Amid Allegations and Support

The BJP and Congress are clashing over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Tamil Nadu, with BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan urging support, while Congress and other parties allege malpractice. DMK and other opposition leaders critique SIR as unconstitutional, raising democratic concerns. In West Bengal, TMC also voices opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:28 IST
BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Tamil Nadu is heating up as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition parties clash over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. Tamilisai Soundararajan, a prominent BJP leader, is urging support for the initiative, arguing that it will enhance the democratic process. She condemned the protests against the SIR and stressed that efforts should be channelled toward creating an obstacle-free voter list.

Conversely, Congress leaders, including Tamil Nadu Congress President K Selvaperunthagai, accuse the BJP of conducting malpractice under the guise of the SIR. The Congress has launched statewide agitations, supported by its INDIA alliance partners, to oppose the initiative. Selvaperunthagai cited incidents in Haryana, Maharashtra, and other states as examples of BJP's alleged misuse of the electoral process.

Adding to the opposition chorus, DMK MP TR Baalu and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin have raised constitutional objections to the SIR, arguing that it is not sanctioned and risks voters' rights. In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress has accused the Election Commission of favoring the BJP by altering rules regarding Booth-Level Agents. The controversy deepens as the Election Commission proceeds with the SIR across 12 states and Union Territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

