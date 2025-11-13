EU Proposes Reparations Loan Using Frozen Russian Assets to Fund Ukraine

The European Union is weighing the use of immobilized Russian assets to fund a reparations loan for Ukraine, deemed the most effective solution among three options, according to Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission. The EU finance ministers discussed strategies to support Ukraine financially for 2026 and 2027.

Von der Leyen indicated alternatives involving EU or government borrowing but asserted that leveraging frozen Russian assets is optimal for sustaining Ukraine's defense and economy. The reparations loan, linked to possible future Russian payments, would not burden EU countries with additional debt yet supply Ukraine with significant financial aid.

While broadly supported by member states, Belgium expressed legal concerns over potential liability if a Russian lawsuit succeeds. To mitigate risks, the EU Commission is negotiating with Belgium for a robust legal framework, aiming to secure comprehensive EU leader backing in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)