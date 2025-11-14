Bonuses for TSA Officers Amid Shutdown
The Department of Homeland Security will offer $10,000 bonuses to TSA officers who worked through a 43-day government shutdown. President Trump also plans to award air traffic controllers who remained on duty with similar bonuses.
In a recent announcement, the Department of Homeland Security revealed plans to incentivize Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers with $10,000 bonuses for maintaining operations during the 43-day government shutdown. These bonuses aim to acknowledge the dedication and persistence of these federal employees.
President Donald Trump echoed this sentiment earlier in the week, stating that he would similarly reward air traffic controllers who did not shirk their responsibilities during the shutdown. The gesture underscores the administration's recognition of the vital role these workers played during the crisis.
This initiative seeks to offset some of the financial strains faced by government employees during the unprecedented shutdown and ensure continued morale and commitment among critical service providers.
