High-Stakes Showdown: Anta Assembly Bypoll in Rajasthan

The Anta Assembly bypoll vote counting commenced in Baran's Government PG College, with the sequential tallying of postal and electronic votes for 15 candidates. This pivotal election, featuring contenders from BJP, Congress, and an independent candidate, follows an impressive voter turnout, with results anticipated by Friday afternoon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-11-2025 09:07 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 09:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The vote-counting process for the Anta Assembly bypoll in Rajasthan's Baran district began on Friday morning, situated at the seminar hall of Government PG College where 14 organized tables mark the scene. Officials project 20 sequential rounds of counting.

The initial focus is on postal ballots, followed by electronic voting machine tallies. The decisive results are eagerly awaited by Friday afternoon.

Among the strong pool of 15 candidates, BJP's Morpal Suman, Congress' former minister Pramod Jain Bhaya, and independent Naresh Meena have emerged as primary contenders, amidst an 80.21 per cent voter turnout during the November 11 polling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

