Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa Leads in Tarn Taran Bypoll Battle
Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa leads with a narrow margin over Aam Aadmi Party's Harmeet Singh Sandhu in the Tarn Taran assembly bypoll in Punjab, following initial vote counting trends. The seat, previously held by late AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal, saw a 60.95% voter turnout.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tarntaran | Updated: 14-11-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 10:02 IST
- India
Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa of the Shiromani Akali Dal has taken the lead in a tight race against Aam Aadmi Party's Harmeet Singh Sandhu in the Tarn Taran assembly bypoll.
Initial vote count results indicate Randhawa's margin stands at 374 votes more than Sandhu's tally of 6,974 ballots.
The bypoll was necessitated after the demise of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal, and it recorded a 60.95% voter turnout.
