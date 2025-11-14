Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa Leads in Tarn Taran Bypoll Battle

Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa of the Shiromani Akali Dal has taken the lead in a tight race against Aam Aadmi Party's Harmeet Singh Sandhu in the Tarn Taran assembly bypoll.

Initial vote count results indicate Randhawa's margin stands at 374 votes more than Sandhu's tally of 6,974 ballots.

The bypoll was necessitated after the demise of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal, and it recorded a 60.95% voter turnout.