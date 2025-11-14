Rising Contest in Anta: Pramod Jain Bhaya Leads Early

In the fiercely contested Anta assembly constituency in Rajasthan's Baran district, Congress candidate Pramod Jain Bhaya is currently leading with a 614-vote margin after two rounds of counting. The results are being closely monitored as Bhaya's lead represents a significant shift in the region's political dynamics.

Trailing him is independent candidate Naresh Meena, while Morpal Saman of the Bharatiya Janata Party finds himself in third place. The ongoing counting process is set to continue through 20 rounds, promising a long and potentially tense wait for the candidates and their supporters.

As per the election officials, counting began with postal ballots, paving the way for votes from electronic voting machines. A field crowded with 15 candidates reflects the constituency's vibrant democratic spirit, marked by an impressive voter turnout of 80.21% during polling on November 11. Final outcomes are expected by Friday afternoon, adding anticipation to the already high-stakes electoral battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)