Left Menu

Bihar's Decisive Victory: Modi's Coalition Secures Power Boost

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's coalition is projected to win comfortably in Bihar, India's third-most populous state. This victory is crucial for Modi, enhancing his influence in the Hindi heartland after a previous national setback. Women voters played a significant role in this electoral success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:00 IST
Bihar's Decisive Victory: Modi's Coalition Secures Power Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Narendra Modi's ruling coalition is poised to maintain its grip on Bihar, a state crucial for political influence in India, as vote counts indicate a comfortable win.

With Bihar being the third-most-populous state and a significant contributor of lawmakers to Parliament, its control bolsters the ruling party's strength, potentially shaping national political narratives. According to early counts, Modi's alliance is leading in more than 170 seats, surpassing the required majority with ease.

The victory, driven largely by increased female voter support, represents a significant rebound for Modi after last year's national elections setback. Political analysts attribute this success partly to a substantial financial transfer to women in Bihar, highlighting their growing electoral importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Travel: India's High-Speed Rail Leap

Revolutionizing Travel: India's High-Speed Rail Leap

 India
2
Balancing Act: Government Equity in Semiconductors

Balancing Act: Government Equity in Semiconductors

 India
3
Tanker Takes Unexpected Turn: High Seas Suspicion

Tanker Takes Unexpected Turn: High Seas Suspicion

 Global
4
Nitish Kumar: The Undisputed Star of Bihar's Political Theatre

Nitish Kumar: The Undisputed Star of Bihar's Political Theatre

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025