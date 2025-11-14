Bihar's Decisive Victory: Modi's Coalition Secures Power Boost
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's coalition is projected to win comfortably in Bihar, India's third-most populous state. This victory is crucial for Modi, enhancing his influence in the Hindi heartland after a previous national setback. Women voters played a significant role in this electoral success.
Narendra Modi's ruling coalition is poised to maintain its grip on Bihar, a state crucial for political influence in India, as vote counts indicate a comfortable win.
With Bihar being the third-most-populous state and a significant contributor of lawmakers to Parliament, its control bolsters the ruling party's strength, potentially shaping national political narratives. According to early counts, Modi's alliance is leading in more than 170 seats, surpassing the required majority with ease.
The victory, driven largely by increased female voter support, represents a significant rebound for Modi after last year's national elections setback. Political analysts attribute this success partly to a substantial financial transfer to women in Bihar, highlighting their growing electoral importance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
