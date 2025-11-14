Left Menu

Jan Suraaj Party's Election Setback Sparks Introspection

Following a disappointing performance in the Bihar Assembly elections, the Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, vowed to critically assess its campaign strategy. Spokesperson Pavan K Varma emphasized the party's commitment to introspection while maintaining its dedication to addressing pressing governance issues in Bihar.

In the wake of an underwhelming showing in the Bihar Assembly elections, the Jan Suraaj Party, founded by Prashant Kishor, is set for a rigorous examination of its campaign approach. Party spokesperson Pavan K Varma announced on Friday the initiation of a 'serious review' following the poor results against the dominant NDA.

The Election Commission's latest data depicted the NDA leading in 187 seats, significantly outpacing the opposition INDIA bloc, which trailed with 49. Among NDA allies, JD(U) led in 85 seats, BJP in 76, LJP (RV) and HAM(S) bolstered the numbers with 22 and 5, respectively. This electoral landscape raised questions about Jan Suraaj's grassroots campaign efficiency.

Despite its electoral disappointment, Varma highlighted that Jan Suraaj has pressured mainstream parties to incorporate its key issues like employment and education reform. Looking ahead, Varma reiterated that Prashant Kishor plans to stay engaged in Bihar politics, irrespective of current speculations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

