NDA's Triumph in Bihar Elections: A Testament to Modi's Enduring Popularity

In a sweeping mandate, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set for a resounding victory in the Bihar assembly elections, attributed largely to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's enduring popularity. Reporting strong leads, the NDA, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has secured an impressive majority in the 243-seat assembly, underscoring widespread public endorsement.

Union Minister of State Nityanand Rai expressed gratitude to the people of Bihar, stating their votes reflected a clear demand for continued development and stability under the NDA's leadership. As counting proceeds, the early results depict a decisive win for the coalition, with BJP and JD(U) sustaining their dominant partnership.

This election marks a significant moment for Nitish Kumar, whose two-decade rule faced criticism and challenges. However, this victory suggests renewed faith in his governance model. Together with Modi's charismatic leadership, the alliance has reinstated its formidable influence, promising progress and unity for Bihar's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)