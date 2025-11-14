Left Menu

A Tight Race in Budgam: PDP vs NC

The Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) candidate, Aga Syed Muntazir, leads the race in the Budgam assembly bypoll against National Conference's (NC) Aga Syed Mehmood. With over 50% voter turnout, 17 rounds of counting are underway to decide the outcome following Omar Abdullah's departure from the seat.

  • Country:
  • India

The Budgam assembly bypoll in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed fierce competition on Friday, with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Aga Syed Muntazir taking an early lead over his closest rival, Aga Syed Mehmood of the National Conference (NC).

With six rounds of counting completed, statistics from the Election Commission revealed Muntazir had secured 8,690 votes, surpassing Mehmood's 6,656. The counting is set to continue through 17 rounds to determine the final winner, as 17 candidates vie for the seat left vacant by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

A significant voter turnout of 50.02 percent was recorded at the bypoll. The election at Budgam was prompted by Abdullah's decision to retain the Ganderbal seat after winning from both constituencies in the previous assembly elections.

