Tej Pratap's Political Challenge: Trailing in Mahua

Tej Pratap Yadav, son of RJD leader Lalu Prasad, is trailing in the Mahua seat after eight rounds of counting. Expelled from RJD, he trails behind Sanjay Kumar Singh of Lok Janshakti Party. Yadav's political fortunes face challenges following his recent controversial expulsion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 13:14 IST
In a notable electoral struggle, Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and leader of the Janshakti Janta Dal, finds himself in the fourth position in the Mahua seat following the eighth round of counting.

Trends from the Election Commission display that at 1 PM on Friday, Yadav is trailing by 20,188 votes behind Sanjay Kumar Singh of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), who is currently in the lead.

The political arena has been tense since Yadav, having been expelled from the RJD by his father in May due to 'irresponsible behaviour,' attempted to establish his own political identity. His party marks him at 5,860 votes as opposed to Singh's 26,048, all framing a definitive testament to his political challenges.

