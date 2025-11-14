Tej Pratap's Political Challenge: Trailing in Mahua

In a notable electoral struggle, Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and leader of the Janshakti Janta Dal, finds himself in the fourth position in the Mahua seat following the eighth round of counting.

Trends from the Election Commission display that at 1 PM on Friday, Yadav is trailing by 20,188 votes behind Sanjay Kumar Singh of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), who is currently in the lead.

The political arena has been tense since Yadav, having been expelled from the RJD by his father in May due to 'irresponsible behaviour,' attempted to establish his own political identity. His party marks him at 5,860 votes as opposed to Singh's 26,048, all framing a definitive testament to his political challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)