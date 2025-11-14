Left Menu

Naveen Yadav's Decisive Victory in Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav is set to triumph in the Jubilee Hills bypoll, leading by over 21,000 votes against BRS's Maganti Sunitha after eight counting rounds. Celebrations erupted at Congress headquarters with leaders hailing the win as a boost for Revanth Reddy's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav is poised for a commanding win in the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll, having established a lead of over 21,000 votes against his closest BRS rival, Maganti Sunitha. The lead was confirmed after eight rounds of vote counting concluded on Friday.

Election officials report that Yadav secured 79,634 votes, while the BRS candidate received 57,962. BJP's Lankala Deepak Reddy garnered 14,243 votes. Since the first round, Yadav has consistently maintained his lead over the BRS contestant.

As Yadav's victory seemed imminent, Congress leaders and supporters erupted in celebration, lighting crackers and distributing sweets at Gandhi Bhavan in Telangana, the party's state headquarters. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president B Mahesh Kumar Goud described the win as an endorsement of the Revanth Reddy administration's performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

