Andrej Babis: Balancing Business and Politics

ANO party leader Andrej Babis intends to outline his business management strategy prior to becoming Czech Prime Minister, addressing President Petr Pavel's concerns. With a focus on the EU and NATO, Babis faces scrutiny due to potential conflicts with EU and Czech governmental office regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:47 IST
  • Czechia

Andrej Babis, leader of the Czech Republic's ANO party, prepares to announce his plan for managing his business interests before his potential appointment as Prime Minister, aiming to satisfy President Petr Pavel's concerns.

ANO's recent election victory has paved the way for a government coalition with two fringe right-wing parties, including the far-right SPD.

Despite pledging allegiance to the EU and NATO, Babis must address possible conflicts of interest due to his vast business empire to comply with EU and Czech regulations.

