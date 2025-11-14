Bihar's Historic Electoral Shift: Women's Vote Leads to NDA Triumph

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad lauded the electorate of Bihar for overcoming caste and community barriers during their participation in the electoral process, calling it a testament to hope and trust. He praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's development initiatives, contrasting them with the controversial tenure of Lalu Prasad, which he described as 'jungle raj.'

He extended his congratulations to Bihar's citizens for voting beyond the confines of caste, noting their alignment with progress under Nitish Kumar and away from Lalu Prasad's era. Prasad expressed pride in Bihar's choice to pursue development. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) reportedly surpassed the 200-seat threshold in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, with the Janata Dal (United) emphasizing the crucial influence of women voters on Friday.

Nitish Kumar is positioned to secure a fifth consecutive term as Bihar's Chief Minister, based on Election Commission data pointing to a significant lead for the NDA in over 200 constituencies as counting continues. Effective alliance management and the mobilization of a strong female voter base appear to have significantly bolstered the NDA's victory prospects.

Women voters notably exceeded male participation in the two-phase elections, held on November 6 and 11. The state saw an unprecedented voter turnout of 67.13%, the highest since 1951, with a remarkable 71.6% of women casting ballots compared to 62.8% of men. This occurred despite men having a numerical advantage of approximately 430,000 on updated electoral rolls.

The nearly 9-percentage-point disparity in female voter turnout suggests a strong alignment with Nitish Kumar, likely motivated by numerous women's welfare initiatives under his administration. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)