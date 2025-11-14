Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Struggles in Bihar Polls
Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party struggled to gain traction in Bihar elections, with most candidates failing to secure significant votes and facing deposit forfeiture. Despite a vigorous campaign on issues like unemployment, the party failed to make a mark against the dominating NDA alliance.
Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, considered a potential disruptor in the Bihar elections, failed to make an impact, according to Election Commission trends.
Despite a dynamic campaign addressing issues such as unemployment and industrial scarcity, most JSP candidates received less than 10% of the total votes in their constituencies.
The JSP's poor performance might result in the forfeiture of candidate deposits, with the NDA leading strongly in the polls.
