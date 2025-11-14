Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Struggles in Bihar Polls

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, considered a potential disruptor in the Bihar elections, failed to make an impact, according to Election Commission trends.

Despite a dynamic campaign addressing issues such as unemployment and industrial scarcity, most JSP candidates received less than 10% of the total votes in their constituencies.

The JSP's poor performance might result in the forfeiture of candidate deposits, with the NDA leading strongly in the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)