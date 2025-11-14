Left Menu

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Struggles in Bihar Polls

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party struggled to gain traction in Bihar elections, with most candidates failing to secure significant votes and facing deposit forfeiture. Despite a vigorous campaign on issues like unemployment, the party failed to make a mark against the dominating NDA alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:59 IST
Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Struggles in Bihar Polls
  • Country:
  • India

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, considered a potential disruptor in the Bihar elections, failed to make an impact, according to Election Commission trends.

Despite a dynamic campaign addressing issues such as unemployment and industrial scarcity, most JSP candidates received less than 10% of the total votes in their constituencies.

The JSP's poor performance might result in the forfeiture of candidate deposits, with the NDA leading strongly in the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: Japan and China's Diplomatic Chess Over Taiwan

Rising Tensions: Japan and China's Diplomatic Chess Over Taiwan

 Global
2
Paramatrix Technologies Reports Robust H1 FY26 Growth, Eyes Future Expansion

Paramatrix Technologies Reports Robust H1 FY26 Growth, Eyes Future Expansion

 India
3
NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar Elections

NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar Elections

 India
4
IAF Pilatus Trainer Crashes Near Chennai, Pilot Ejects Safely

IAF Pilatus Trainer Crashes Near Chennai, Pilot Ejects Safely

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025