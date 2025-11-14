Left Menu

Union Strife: Hotel Showdown Between Shiv Sena and BJP

A confrontation erupted between Shiv Sena's Bharatiya Kamgar Sena and BJP activists outside a hotel after staff joined a BJP-affiliated union. Allegations of misleading workers into a new union spurred Shiv Sena's Anil Parab to confront police. Claims of deceptive practices intensified the tension.

Union Strife: Hotel Showdown Between Shiv Sena and BJP
In a dramatic clash at a five-star hotel, members of Shiv Sena's Bharatiya Kamgar Sena squared off against BJP activists. The friction escalated when hotel employees, allegedly misled, joined a BJP-backed union.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab intervened at the Bandra West hotel, claiming workers were deceived into signing their names to join the Akhil Bharatiya Kamgar Karmachari Sangh. Tensions rose as Parab was barred from entering to meet party workers.

The confrontation highlights ongoing strife within labor movements, as accusations of improper practices by the BJP-affiliated union surface. The unveiling of the new union's board intensified the dispute, sparking protests and heated exchanges.

