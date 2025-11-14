Victory for Development: NDA's Bihar Triumph

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the triumphant performance of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar Assembly elections on Friday, interpreting it as a clear mandate favoring a 'Developed Bihar.' Shah emphasized that voters have turned their backs on 'jungle raj' and appeasement politics, expressing a growing preference for performance-driven governance instead.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Shah acknowledged the pivotal efforts of BJP and NDA workers across all organizational tiers during the campaign. He remarked, 'This is a victory for every Bihari advocating for development. Those promoting jungle raj and appeasement, regardless of their facade, will not be able to exploit the system anymore. The electorate awards its endorsement purely based on governance performance.'

Extending his congratulations to the NDA leadership, Shah reaffirmed, 'I congratulate Shri @narendramodi, Shri @NitishKumar, and all NDA leaders and workers. Appreciation goes to all BJP workers in Bihar, from the booth to the state level, whose relentless commitment made this outcome possible.' He reassured voters, particularly women, of the NDA's renewed commitment to fulfill the voters' trust.

'To the people of Bihar, especially mothers and sisters, the NDA government will honor the trust you placed in us with even greater dedication under the leadership of Modi ji,' Shah asserted. Concurrently, the NDA strides confidently towards establishing a new benchmark in the 2025 Bihar elections, already surpassing a 195-seat milestone according to the latest trends.

The commendable performance of the NDA in Bihar is attributable to strong showings from major parties like the BJP and JDU, receiving significant backing from Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha. Notably, Bihar achieved a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters participating in greater numbers compared to men, at 71.6% and 62.8%, respectively.

Based on the Election Commission's data, the BJP has secured 19 seats, JDU 10, LJP(RV) 1, and HAM 1. Meanwhile, the RJD captured 4 seats, Congress won 1, and AIMIM secured 2. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)