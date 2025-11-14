Congress Leader Alleges Foul Play in Bihar Elections
Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal has accused the Election Commission of malpractice during the Bihar assembly elections, leading to the NDA's impressive performance. Sapkal criticized the use of special intensive revision of electoral rolls and questioned financial influences on voting patterns.
Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal has launched a scathing attack, accusing the Election Commission of involvement in the 'vote theft' that purportedly aided the NDA's sweeping victory in the Bihar assembly elections.
Sapkal raised concerns over voter deletion methods and financial incentives influencing voters, labeling the results as detrimental to democracy.
Highlighting the need for ethical electoral practices, he called for an election commissioner akin to T N Seshan and reaffirmed Congress's commitment to preserving democratic values.
