Congress Leader Alleges Foul Play in Bihar Elections

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal has launched a scathing attack, accusing the Election Commission of involvement in the 'vote theft' that purportedly aided the NDA's sweeping victory in the Bihar assembly elections.

Sapkal raised concerns over voter deletion methods and financial incentives influencing voters, labeling the results as detrimental to democracy.

Highlighting the need for ethical electoral practices, he called for an election commissioner akin to T N Seshan and reaffirmed Congress's commitment to preserving democratic values.