Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief Condemns Terror Attack Involving Kashmiri Doctors

Tariq Hamid Karra, chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee, condemned a terror attack involving Kashmiri doctors on Monday. He cautioned against attributing the incident to any specific community, emphasizing that condemning such acts should not lead to generalizations.

Karra held the BJP-led central government responsible for security failures, questioning claims of terrorism eradication post the repeal of Article 370 and 35A. He criticized the government for the incident occurring in Delhi, demonstrating its inability to ensure safety even in the national capital.

The attack, a high-intensity explosion in a car at a traffic signal near Delhi's Red Fort Metro station, resulted in 13 fatalities. Investigations revealed that Umar Nabi, a Kashmiri doctor, was driving the car. Links were found to explosives discovered in Faridabad, suggesting a connection between the two incidents.