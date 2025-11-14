Tejashwi Yadav Secures Raghopur Hat-trick in Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav retains his stronghold in Bihar by defeating BJP's Satish Kumar in Raghopur with a 14,532 vote margin. This marks his third consecutive victory in this constituency, further solidifying his political influence.
- Country:
- India
Tejashwi Yadav, a prominent figure of the RJD and the chief ministerial candidate for the INDIA bloc, secured a crucial victory in the Bihar assembly elections on Friday. He retained the Raghopur seat, outpacing his BJP rival, Satish Kumar, by a margin of 14,532 votes, as per the Election Commission's data.
Yadav garnered a total of 1,18,597 votes in this tightly contested race, while Kumar managed to collect 1,04,065 votes. The independent candidate, Baliram Singh, finished third with a total of 3,086 votes, indicating the political fervor surrounding the seat.
Maintaining his hold on the Raghopur constituency for over a decade, Yadav previously defeated Kumar in both the 2015 and 2020 elections, further cementing his status as a pivotal player in the regional political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Celebrates Historic Bihar Election Victory
RJD's Reflection: Analyzing Bihar Assembly Poll Results
Bihar's Historic Election Victory: Modi's Development Wins
Tejashwi Yadav Clinches Raghopur as RJD Triumphs Over BJP
This is a victory for the women of Bihar who had to face wrath of RJD's 'jungle raj': PM Modi at BJP headquarters.