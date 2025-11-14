BJP's Madan Rathore Takes Accountability for By-Election Loss
Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore has taken responsibility for the party's defeat in the Anta Assembly by-election. He indicated the BJP's intention to review and rectify shortcomings, while congratulating Congress's Pramod Jain Bhaya for his victory. Rathore also criticized Congress's performance in Bihar.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of the Anta Assembly by-election results, Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore has stepped forward to take responsibility for the party's defeat. Emphasizing the importance of accountability, Rathore promised a thorough review of the party's performance and corrective measures for future elections.
The Congress candidate, Pramod Jain Bhaya, emerged victorious over BJP's Morpal Suman, securing the seat with a margin of 15,612 votes. The seat was contested after the disqualification of BJP's Kanwar Lal Meena. Rathore acknowledged the decision of the voters and expressed hopes for Bhaya to meet their expectations.
Despite the setback, Rathore criticized Congress leaders for over-celebrating their single-seat win, urging them to reflect on their alliance's condition in Bihar. He also pointed out the people's rejection of the opposition's negative campaign against Prime Minister Modi in recent Bihar elections.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- BJP
- Anta
- Assembly
- by-election
- Madan Rathore
- Congress
- Pramod Jain Bhaya
- Voters
- Politics
ALSO READ
Telangana CM's Triumph: Congress Wins Jubilee Hills
Congress, INDIA bloc will conduct in-depth review of Bihar poll results, will make more effective efforts to save democracy: Rahul Gandhi on X.
DPAP's Salman Nizami Criticizes Congress Strategy Amid Bihar Poll Defeat
Mumtaz Patel Criticizes Congress Power Dynamics Amid Electoral Losses
Without doubt, election results in Bihar reflect 'vote chori' on gigantic scale — masterminded by PM, HM, EC, alleges Congress.