BJP's Madan Rathore Takes Accountability for By-Election Loss

In the wake of the Anta Assembly by-election results, Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore has stepped forward to take responsibility for the party's defeat. Emphasizing the importance of accountability, Rathore promised a thorough review of the party's performance and corrective measures for future elections.

The Congress candidate, Pramod Jain Bhaya, emerged victorious over BJP's Morpal Suman, securing the seat with a margin of 15,612 votes. The seat was contested after the disqualification of BJP's Kanwar Lal Meena. Rathore acknowledged the decision of the voters and expressed hopes for Bhaya to meet their expectations.

Despite the setback, Rathore criticized Congress leaders for over-celebrating their single-seat win, urging them to reflect on their alliance's condition in Bihar. He also pointed out the people's rejection of the opposition's negative campaign against Prime Minister Modi in recent Bihar elections.