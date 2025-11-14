Jan Suraaj Party's Aspirations Fall Short in Bihar Elections

The Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), founded by renowned political strategist Prashant Kishor, could not secure a single seat in the recent Bihar assembly elections, despite vigorous campaigning across 238 constituencies.

Official data shows that most JSP candidates polled below 10%, resulting in the forfeiture of security deposits. Naveen Kumar Singh, known as Abhay Singh, was the party's top performer, securing second place in Marhaura, while the RJD's Jitendra Kumar Rai won the seat by a margin of 27,928 votes.

Political experts suggest Kishor's choice not to personally contest may have impacted JSP's overall performance. JSP promises a thorough review of its electoral campaign as it aims to reassess strategy and continue its political endeavors in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)