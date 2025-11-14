Left Menu

Jan Suraaj Party's Aspirations Fall Short in Bihar Elections

The Jan Suraaj Party, spearheaded by former strategist Prashant Kishor, failed to secure any seats in the Bihar assembly elections despite contesting 238 seats. Most candidates polled below 10%, losing their deposits. The party plans a review of its performance following the disappointing results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:41 IST
  India

The Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), founded by renowned political strategist Prashant Kishor, could not secure a single seat in the recent Bihar assembly elections, despite vigorous campaigning across 238 constituencies.

Official data shows that most JSP candidates polled below 10%, resulting in the forfeiture of security deposits. Naveen Kumar Singh, known as Abhay Singh, was the party's top performer, securing second place in Marhaura, while the RJD's Jitendra Kumar Rai won the seat by a margin of 27,928 votes.

Political experts suggest Kishor's choice not to personally contest may have impacted JSP's overall performance. JSP promises a thorough review of its electoral campaign as it aims to reassess strategy and continue its political endeavors in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

