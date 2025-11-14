Nepal's Political Landscape Transforms with New Communist Party Formation

The Nepali Communist Party (NCP), under the leadership of former Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda', was officially registered with the Election Commission this Friday. This new formation marks a significant shift in Nepal's political landscape.

The NCP was created after the unification of ten smaller communist factions, with Prachanda as the coordinator and former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal as the co-coordinator. This consolidation is set to rival the CPN-UML, previously Nepal's largest communist party led by K P Sharma Oli.

Nepal is currently experiencing a political transformation, with a reported 20 new parties applying for registration. At the same time, the Election Commission extended the deadline for voter registration amidst a surge in applications, particularly from Gen Z, with over 2,57,505 new voters registered by Thursday.

