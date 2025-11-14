Left Menu

Nepal's Political Landscape Transforms with New Communist Party Formation

The newly-formed Nepali Communist Party (NCP), led by Prachanda, got officially registered. Formed by merging at least 10 smaller parties, it aims to challenge the dominant CPN-UML. Amidst a rise in voter registration, Nepal witnesses a political shift ahead of the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Nepali Communist Party (NCP), under the leadership of former Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda', was officially registered with the Election Commission this Friday. This new formation marks a significant shift in Nepal's political landscape.

The NCP was created after the unification of ten smaller communist factions, with Prachanda as the coordinator and former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal as the co-coordinator. This consolidation is set to rival the CPN-UML, previously Nepal's largest communist party led by K P Sharma Oli.

Nepal is currently experiencing a political transformation, with a reported 20 new parties applying for registration. At the same time, the Election Commission extended the deadline for voter registration amidst a surge in applications, particularly from Gen Z, with over 2,57,505 new voters registered by Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

