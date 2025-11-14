AIADMK's EPS Criticizes DMK Over Electoral Roll Interference

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday accused the ruling DMK government of meddling with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, designed to ensure accurate electoral rolls ahead of assembly elections. Palaniswami highlighted the significance of the SIR in delivering authentic voter lists.

Referring to the Bihar election results that favored the BJP-led NDA, Palaniswami emphasized the public's desire for genuine voter lists, free from inaccuracies involving deceased individuals or those who have migrated. He criticized the DMK and Congress for attacking the SIR and spreading misinformation.

Palaniswami alleged obstacles imposed by the state government, citing the appointment of a poorly qualified Booth Level Officer in Chennai. He urged the Election Commission of India to assign competent personnel, expressing concerns over the state's influence against fair SIR proceedings.