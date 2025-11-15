Protester's Passion: Allegations of 'Vote Chori' Stir Youth Congress Demonstrations

In a dramatic turn of events, seventy protesters, led by Indian Youth Congress National President Uday Bhanu Chib, were taken into custody by Bengaluru police on Saturday. The demonstrators were demanding accountability from the Election Commission, citing alleged 'vote chori' in regional elections.

Chanting slogans against the BJP, Congress youth members expressed dissatisfaction over purported irregularities, specifically in the Bihar assembly elections. The rally, held at Freedom Park, was organized just a day after Rahul Gandhi called for a thorough examination of the electoral results, emphasizing the need for electoral fairness.

Concerns were raised about substantial discrepancies in voter lists, with claims of rampant manipulation under the Election Commission's oversight. The protesters, committed to pursuing justice, plan nationwide agitations to address and overhaul the integrity of the democratic process.