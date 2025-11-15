Left Menu

Protester's Passion: Allegations of 'Vote Chori' Stir Youth Congress Demonstrations

Seventy protesters, including Indian Youth Congress National President Uday Bhanu Chib, were detained for marching towards the Election Commission's office, alleging electoral misconduct and 'vote chori'. The protest highlighted concerns of vote tampering in regional elections, challenging the credibility of the Election Commission and current political leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-11-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 16:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, seventy protesters, led by Indian Youth Congress National President Uday Bhanu Chib, were taken into custody by Bengaluru police on Saturday. The demonstrators were demanding accountability from the Election Commission, citing alleged 'vote chori' in regional elections.

Chanting slogans against the BJP, Congress youth members expressed dissatisfaction over purported irregularities, specifically in the Bihar assembly elections. The rally, held at Freedom Park, was organized just a day after Rahul Gandhi called for a thorough examination of the electoral results, emphasizing the need for electoral fairness.

Concerns were raised about substantial discrepancies in voter lists, with claims of rampant manipulation under the Election Commission's oversight. The protesters, committed to pursuing justice, plan nationwide agitations to address and overhaul the integrity of the democratic process.

