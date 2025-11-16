Left Menu

Governor vs. MP: Allegations of Arms Stacking at Raj Bhavan Ignite Legal Showdown

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee are embroiled in a legal confrontation over allegations of arms storage at Raj Bhavan. Bose seeks a legal opinion on Banerjee's claims, while Banerjee accuses Bose of sheltering BJP criminals. The situation intensifies, with both parties ready for court action.

  • Country:
  • India

Drama unfolded in West Bengal as Governor C V Ananda Bose and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee clashed over sensational allegations concerning the Raj Bhavan. Banerjee accused the governor of storing arms and ammunition at the premises, prompting Bose to seek legal advice against these accusations.

The confrontation escalated after Bose supported a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which Banerjee sharply criticized, further alleging that Bose was housing BJP offenders and providing them with weapons. Both sides have exchanged strong words, with Banerjee preparing to defend his remarks in court.

Bose, countering the charges, quoted Shakespeare to describe the MP's allegations. Meanwhile, the governor has kept the Raj Bhavan open for inspections, urging transparency, as the public waits for the next development in this high-stakes political and legal battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

