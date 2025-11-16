Left Menu

Shatrughan Sinha Praises Nitish Kumar, Raising Political Eyebrows

TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha lauded Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for his electoral success, surprising political circles. Despite being a TMC member, Sinha's praise is viewed as personal by his party. His political journey includes stints with BJP and Congress before joining TMC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-11-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 21:25 IST
In a surprising political move, TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha has praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, despite their differing party affiliations. The actor-turned-politician took to social media to congratulate Kumar on his recent electoral success in the Bihar assembly elections, raising eyebrows in political circles.

Shatrughan Sinha, whose political career has seen him shifting allegiances from BJP to Congress and now TMC, hailed Kumar as Bihar's 'most admired, gentleman politician,' calling him a trusted leader. His remarks, made on the platform X, showcased his Bihar roots and personal admiration for the JD(U) leader.

TMC officials have clarified that Sinha's comments are his personal views and not the party's stance. Meanwhile, BJP's Agnimitra Paul suggested Sinha's praise signals discord within TMC. This development underscores the complex political dynamics and challenges Sinha faces within TMC.

Latest News

